Choctaw chief chosen to help design new Mississippi flag

JACKSON, Miss. — The chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will help design a new Mississippi state flag that does not include the Confederate battle emblem.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that he is appointing Chief Cyrus Ben and two other people to a nine-member flag commission.
Mississippi legislators voted in late June to retire the last state flag in the U.S. with the rebel emblem that’s widely condemned racist. The change came after national protests over racial injustice sparked new debates about the public display of Confederate symbols.
The commission must design a new Mississippi flag that cannot include the Confederate emblem and must have the phrase, “In God We Trust.”
Commissioners were supposed to be appointed by July 15, but Reeves said he missed the deadline because he has been busy with response to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Ben, the appointees Reeves announced Friday are Betsey Hamilton of New Albany and Frank Bordeaux of Gulfport.
Mississippi’s population is about 59% white and 38% African American. The commission has six members who are white, two who are Black and one who is Native American.