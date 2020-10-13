After an eight-year hiatus of hardwood battles, the Border War men's basketball rivalry between Missouri and Kansas appeared ready to resume this winter.

But that will no longer be happening as planned.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing a shift in schedules around the country, the return of the Border War has been pushed back to December 2021, multiple sources confirmed to the Tribune.

The rivalry will now resume with six games taking place from December 2021 to December 2026.

The first four years of contests will shift between campus sites, with the odd years (2021, 2023) being played at Lawrence's Allen Fieldhouse and the even years (2022, 2024) taking place at Columbia's Mizzou Arena.

The 2025 and 2026 editions of the rivalry will emanate from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

The schools originally agreed last October to a series that would take place between this year and 2025. The Tigers and Jayhawks haven't played in an official capacity since February 2012.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for both programs to bring back one of college basketball's best rivalries," Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin said last October about the resumption of games against Kansas. "I'm excited for our guys, our university and our fans, and we look forward to the battles ahead."

Missouri has faced Kansas 267 times, the Tigers' most meetings against any opponent in program history. The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 172-95.

The first edition of the Border War series was March 11, 1907, with a 34-31 Tiger victory in Columbia.

The two programs raised more than $2 million for hurricane relief with a preseason exhibition prior to the 2017-18 campaign in Kansas City.

"The atmosphere at the Showdown for Relief exhibition in 2017 was incredible to be a part of," Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said last October. "We're excited to bring that back and officially renew a historic rivalry that people have tremendous passion for. It's a rivalry that college basketball deserves, and we look forward to delivering that tradition to fans across the nation.

"Hopefully, this renewal on the hardwood will lead to more opportunities (to play Kansas) down the road in other sports, too. Rivalries make college sports great, and there is no question that when Missouri and Kansas face off in any sport, it's important to a lot of people."

Back in May, Sterk's hope of Missouri vs. Kansas resuming competition in football came true, as the schools announced a four-game football series starting in 2025. Other matchups in that series are slated for 2026, 2031 and 2032.

The December 2021 basketball matchup will mark Martin's first official game against Kansas in his coaching career. Kansas head coach Bill Self has coached in 19 Border War games, winning 15 of them.

"Having coached a lot of games versus Missouri in my time here at Kansas, I could not be more excited to start this series up again," Self said last year.

Missouri men's basketball's 2020-21 schedule has yet to be released.