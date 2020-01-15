DES MOINES, Iowa — Elizabeth Warren stood behind her charge that Bernie Sanders said a woman could not defeat Donald Trump, making an energetic case for a female nominee in a Tuesday night Democratic debate that raised gender as a core issue in the sprint to the Iowa caucuses.
“Look at the men on this stage. Collectively they have lost 10 elections,” Warren exclaimed, noting that she and Sen. Amy Klobuchar had won every election they ever ran.
Sanders firmly denied Warren’s accusation and said it was “incomprehensible” to believe he would suggest a woman couldn’t become the president.
“Of course a woman can win,” he said. “I don’t know that that’s the major issue of the day.”
Just six candidates gathered in Des Moines, each eager to seize a dose of final-days momentum on national television before Iowa’s Feb. 3 caucuses. The sudden “he-said, she-said” dispute over gender involving two longtime allies, Sanders and Warren, loomed over the event, though it was not a focus in the debate’s earliest moments.
The feuding on other topics, including war and foreign policy, expanded to include nearly every candidate on stage by night’s end.
Sanders has recently stepped up his attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden over Biden’s past support of the Iraq War, broad free-trade agreements and entitlement reform, among other issues. Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar, who has had several strong debates, looked for opportunities as she remained mired in the middle of the pack in polling. Billionaire Tom Steyer faced criticism that he’s trying to buy his way to the White House.
And with two surveys showing Pete Buttigieg losing support in Iowa, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, needed a breakout moment to regain strength before the caucuses.