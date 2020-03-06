AUSTIN, Texas | The organizers of South By Southwest — which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors and some of Hollywood and music’s biggest stars — announced Friday they had canceled the annual arts and technology festival, saying they’re “devastated” but recognize it is necessary to prevent a serious threat of contagion.
Mayor Steve Adler announced a local disaster Friday afternoon as a precaution because of the rapidly spreading new coronavirus, effectively canceling the annual event that had been scheduled for March 13 to 22. Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, the county’s top elected official, signed a companion disaster declaration for the county surrounding Austin. The order banned festival gatherings that would attract people from areas where COVID-19 has been found.
No one in the Austin area has been found to have the virus, Eckhardt said. However, South by Southwest was expected to have drawn an international audience into close quarters, posing a serious threat of the disease spreading.
Festival organizers noted that Austin Public Health had stated as recently as Wednesday that “there’s no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer,” but that the situation evolved rapidly and they respect officials’ decision.