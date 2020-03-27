WASHINGTON — The Army became the first military service to announce it has shut down all of its recruiting stations around the country in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army, told Pentagon reporters on March 20 the service moved to “virtual” recruiting, wooing recruits more aggressively through a variety of social media sites and other online activities.
The Navy and Marine Corps said they are keeping their recruiting stations open, but the services also will follow state or local guidelines. The Air Force did not immediately answer questions about their recruiting but there have been no announcements that it is shut down.
The move comes as the Army works to recover from recruiting shortfalls and struggles in recent years, prompting leaders to develop more programs to reach young people online.
Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said it’s not yet clear how long the shutdown will last, saying the service will take things day by day.
“It’s all going to depend on duration” of the new virus, he said, adding that the Army was having a good recruiting year so far.