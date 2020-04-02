LONDON | A major U.N. climate summit scheduled for November in Glasgow, Scotland, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“The world is facing an unprecedented global challenge and countries are rightly focusing on fighting COVID-19,” British lawmaker and COP26 President Alok Sharma wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.
“Due to this, COP26 has been postponed.” The conference was set for November in the Scottish seaport.
This decision was taken jointly by the United Nations, Britain and Italy, the conference said on its official Twitter feed.
“In light of the ongoing, worldwide effects of COVID-19, holding an ambitious, inclusive COP26 in November 2020 is no longer possible,” the statement read further.
Sharma added: “The world is currently facing an unprecedented global challenge, and countries are rightly focusing their efforts on saving lives and fighting COVID-19. That is why we have decided to reschedule COP26.
“We will continue working tirelessly with our partners to deliver the ambition needed to tackle the climate crisis and I look forward to agreeing on a new date for the conference,” the COP26 president said.
A spokesman for U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the head of the world organization “supports the decision of the United Kingdom and the UNFCCC Bureau to delay COP26.”
“As hundreds of thousands of people fall seriously ill and many die from COVID-19, the need to suppress the virus and safeguard lives is our foremost priority.”