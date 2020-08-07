WASHINGTON | Washington talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money are teetering on the brink of collapse after a marathon meeting in the Capitol on Thursday night generated a wave of recriminations but little progress on the top issues confronting negotiators.
“There’s a handful of very big issues that we are still very far apart” on, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who depicted a stalemate on aid to states and local governments and renewing supplemental unemployment benefits.
Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said they would return to the White House to brief President Donald Trump to consider next steps. Democratic negotiators pleaded for talks to continue.
Both sides said the future of the negotiations is uncertain. Trump is considering executive orders to address evictions and unemployment insurance in the coming days.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she would consider ways to curb the overall cost of the legislation, but cast the impasse as a deeper philosophical dispute between the two sides.
“We’re very far apart. It’s most unfortunate,” she said.
Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York urged Trump’s team to return to the Capitol for another round of talks Friday, calling a bipartisan deal the “only good way to help the American people.”