WASHINGTON | As Congress races to craft the next coronavirus rescue package, President Donald Trump’s sudden request Tuesday to pump $250 billion more into a just-launched small businesses payroll program sets up a new showdown over aid.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said more money is needed for the popular new $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which took off last Friday but was quickly overrun as companies jumped at the chance to tap up to $10 million in forgivable loans to keep paychecks flowing amid the stay-home shutdown.
Mnuchin requested the funds in private calls to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Democrats largely support it as a component of a broader new aid package, but McConnell wants to swiftly pass it through Congress this week, even though the House and Senate are all but shuttered.
“The way it’s going, we’re going to need that, because the people are loving it,” Trump said in a conference call with banking executives open to the press.
The House already was preparing to boost the small business program as part of a broader $1 trillion package Pelosi wants as a follow-up to the sweeping $2.2 trillion rescue that became law in late March.
With jobless rates soaring to record highs, Pelosi called the small business program “very important” Tuesday.