GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. | Tourists appeared ready to roam Grand Canyon National Park again after it partially reopened Friday, despite objections from Navajo officials and others that it could hurt efforts to control the coronavirus.
By 7:30 a.m., more than two dozen people were enjoying viewpoints along the South Rim.
Among them was Matthias Zutter, 35, who was traveling through Arizona with his wife in a camper van as part of a final adventure before moving back to their hometown of Stans, Switzerland. The couple have been living in the U.S. for the past five years.
“We got to see it one more time but not experience it the way we’d like to,” Zutter said. “At least it opened up today for us to stop and enjoy the views. We’ve got to look at the positive side.”
The couple, who were carrying masks, also never felt at risk of getting sick while they were there.
“I’d say you could clearly see that people took precautions and were keeping their distance and not touching things if it was not necessary,” Zutter said.
The Grand Canyon had been closed since April 1, one of the last big national parks to shut down completely to visitors
Liz Archuleta, chairwoman of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors, reiterated that visitors must do their part as well.
“Everyone should be wearing face coverings while in public areas, washing hands frequently, maintaining social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and staying aware of current public health recommendations,” she said.