ALLENTOWN, Pa. | President Donald Trump said Thursday that he intends to prepare for future pandemics by replenishing the national stockpile and bringing manufacturing of critical supplies and equipment back to the U.S.
“Wouldn’t that be nice?” Trump said during a visit to a Pennsylvania distributor of medical equipment. “My goal is to produce everything America needs for ourselves and then export to the world, including medicines.”
Trump had complained about supply chains in a television interview that aired before he left Washington for the trip to Owens and Minor Inc. in Allentown.
“These stupid supply chains that are all over the world — we have a supply chain where they’re made in all different parts of the world,” Trump said in the interview with FOX Business Network. “And one little piece of the world goes bad, and the whole thing is messed up.”
“We should have them all in the United States,” he said.
“I’m determined that America will be prepared for any of the future outbreaks,” Trump said.
Peter Navarro, the president’s trade adviser, said on FOX News that a replenished stockpile would be spread across distribution centers around the country, and not just kept in Federal Emergency Management Agency warehouses, to better prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus in the fall.