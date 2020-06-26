LONDON | A male suspect stabbed and wounded a police officer before he was shot dead in Glasgow on Friday. Authorities are not treating the incident that left five other men wounded as terrorism, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.
The suspect died at a Glasgow hotel that appeared to be largely housing asylum-seekers and refugees. The 42-year-old police officer stabbed during the incident at the Park Inn Hotel on Friday was in a critical but stable condition. Five men between the ages of 17 and 53 also were hospitalized.
“The police have just confirmed that at this stage they are not treating this as a terrorist incident,” Sturgeon said. “But of course, there are still details yet to be determined.”
Sturgeon said she had spoken with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who expressed his concern and sympathies.
“It’s been a dreadful afternoon for the city of Glasgow,” Sturgeon said. “Clearly there is already much speculation around this incident, which remains under investigation.”
Steve Johnson, assistant chief constable at Police Scotland, said officers were on the scene within two minutes of reports of an incident at 12:50 p.m., and that armed police arrived shortly afterwards.
“The incident was quickly contained,” he said.
Police weren’t searching for anyone else.