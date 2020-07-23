NEW YORK | Police in riot gear raided an encampment of protesters and homeless people near New York’s City Hall before dawn Wednesday, clearing out the camp that formed a month ago to push for budget cuts and other changes to the nation’s largest police department.
A line of New York Police Department officers with helmets and shields entered City Hall Park shortly before 4 a.m. and forced out what officials said were about 50 people, many of them homeless, who remained at the encampment. The move spurred criticism from those involved in the camp for throwing away homeless people’s possessions and the camp’s supplies.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the move was unrelated to President Donald Trump’s threats to send federal law enforcers to New York to take on protesters, as the Republican president has done in Portland, Oregon.
“We do always respect the right to protest, but we have to think about health and safety first, and the health and safety issues were growing,” said de Blasio, a Democrat. “So it was time to take action.”
Speaking later in Albany, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Trump told him by phone that he wouldn’t deploy extra federal law enforcement forces to New York for now, and that the two leaders would speak before any such action happened.
Video from the police raid at City Hall Park shows officers moving through the camp, taking down tents and other temporary structures and tossing them into garbage trucks to be hauled away. Cleaning crews arrived later to scrub graffiti from buildings in the area.