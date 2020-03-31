NEW YORK | A Navy hospital ship docked in New York City on Monday as the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state soared to a “beyond staggering” 1,218.
The 1,000-bed USNS Comfort will be used as a “relief valve,” treating noncoronavirus patients while the city’s increasingly stressed hospitals handle people with COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Shortly after it arrived at a Manhattan pier, the governor announced that the statewide death toll had risen by 253 in a single day.
“That’s a lot of loss, that’s a lot of pain, that’s a lot of tears, that’s a lot of grief that people all across this state are feeling,” Cuomo said.
Most of the state’s fatalities have occurred in just the past 10 days. Cuomo said the ultimate number of COVID-19-related deaths will be staggering, then added: “To me, we’re beyond staggering already.”
The Comfort, which was also sent to New York after the 9/11 terror attacks, has 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours, officials said.
The ship is docked just north of a temporary hospital constructed inside the cavernous Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. State and city officials are trying to increase hospital capacity by up to 87,000 beds to handle the outbreak.