Amash seeks Libertarian presidential nomination
LANSING, Mich. | Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan said Wednesday he is seeking the Libertarian nod for president because millions of Americans do not feel well represented by either major political party and their standard-bearers: President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Amash, a Trump critic who left the Republican Party to become an independent and later supported his impeachment, told The Associated Press that too many people vote Republican or Democrat because they do not feel they have any other choice.
“It’s important that we present them with that alternative. ... The first step to moving toward no political parties or all independent candidates is to provide some big challengers to the main two parties right now,” he said. “The Libertarian Party can be that challenger.”
McConnell open to state aid in next virus relief package
WASHINGTON | Shifting tone, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he is “open” to considering additional funds for state and local governments in the next coronavirus relief bill as the chamber returns to session during the pandemic.
The Republican leader faced a storm of criticism from the nation’s governors after panning Democrats’ proposal for more than $500 billion to help cash-strapped local governments cover the sudden extra costs of police, fire and other front-line workers in the crisis. Last week, he suggested states should be allowed to go bankrupt.
While saying he’s willing to consider new funds, McConnell insisted the next package must also include federal liability protections from what he warned will be an “avalanche” of lawsuits against businesses that reopen during the pandemic.
“There’s no question all governors, regardless of party, would like to have more money, I’m open to discussing that,” McConnell said on FOX News Radio.
Coalition pushes for pot tax break amid virus crisis
LOS ANGELES | A coalition of marijuana companies, churches and advocacy groups is asking California Gov. Gavin Newsom for a temporary cut in the state’s hefty pot taxes.
The group that includes the California State Conference of the NAACP, Los Angeles Metropolitan Churches and the industry group Southern California Coalition warned in a letter to the governor that the coronavirus crisis and a crashing economy will take an especially heavy toll on businesses run by minorities who were disproportionately targeted during the decades-long drug war.
“If action is not taken now many of our business colleagues and friends may be pushed into the gray, or worse, back into the illicit market,” said the letter, dated April 23.
Police: Callers bombard office in support of pastor
CENTRAL, La. | A Louisiana police department has been bombarded by callers looking to voice their support of a pastor who was accused of attempting to hit someone with his church bus while violating a ban on mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, police said Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, police in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central apologized to residents who couldn’t get through to the agency. Officials said a huge amount of calls supporting Life Tabernacle Church Pastor Tony Spell have tied up the phone lines.
Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said Spell’s mother, Magi Spell, shared the department’s phone number on social media and encouraged people to inundate the line with calls.
