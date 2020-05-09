Pence’s press secretary tests positive for coronavirus
WASHINGTON | Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary has the coronavirus, the White House said Friday, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week.
President Donald Trump, who publicly identified the affected Pence aide, said he was “not worried” about the virus spreading in the White House. Nonetheless, officials said they were stepping up safety protocols for the complex.
Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller, who tested positive Friday, had been in recent contact with Pence but not with the president. She is married to Stephen Miller, a top Trump adviser. The White House had no immediate comment on whether Stephen Miller had been tested or if he was still working out of the White House.
Space agency: Human urine could help make concrete on moon
BERLIN | The European Space Agency said Friday that human urine could one day become a useful ingredient in making concrete to build on the moon.
The agency said researchers in a recent study it sponsored found that urea, the main organic compound in urine, would make the mixture for a “lunar concrete” more malleable before it hardens into its sturdy final form.
It noted that using only materials available on site for a moon base or other construction would reduce the need to launch supplies from Earth.
The main ingredient in “lunar concrete” would be a powdery soil found on the moon’s surface known as lunar regolith. ESA said urea, which can break hydrogen bonds and reduce the viscosity of fluid mixtures, would limit the amount of water necessary in the recipe.
Pompeo to visit Israel for annexation talks
WASHINGTON | Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Israel next week for a brief visit amid the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, a trip that’s expected to focus on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to annex portions of the West Bank, the State Department said Friday.
Pompeo will make the lightning trip to Jerusalem to see Netanyahu and his new coalition partner Benny Gantz on Wednesday. The State Department formally announced the trip more than a week after plans for it first surfaced and a day after some Israeli media outlets reported it.
California sends mail-in ballots to every voter
LOS ANGELES | Setting up a potential legal showdown over California’s presidential election, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the state will send every voter a mail-in ballot for the November contest.
With the state still under stay-at-home orders and facing a future of unknowns from the coronavirus outbreak, the Democratic governor said sending postage-paid ballots to every registered voter was the best solution to addressing the anxiety felt by many people about gathering in large groups that are breeding grounds for the virus.
In-person voting places will remain available for those who might need them. But it wasn’t immediately clear how many would be available or where they would be located.
— From AP reports