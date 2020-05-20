Biden hires Chávez granddaughter to help on Latino outreach
WASHINGTON | Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is bringing on the granddaughter of civil rights leader César Chávez as a senior adviser to help with Latino outreach and building out its operation in the states.
Some Latino leaders have criticized the Biden campaign, saying it’s not doing enough to reach out to the key demographic group.
The new adviser, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, previously worked as co-national political director on California Sen. Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign and was her California state director before that. She also served in the Obama administration, overseeing the White House’s engagement with LGBT, Latino, veteran, youth, education, labor and progressive leaders. She still works as a consultant to Harris.
U.S. Navy issues new guidelines after close Iran encounters
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | The U.S. Navy warned Tuesday it will take “lawful defensive measures” against vessels in the Mideast that come within 100 yards of its warships, offering specific guidelines after a recent close encounter with Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf.
Defensive measures have typically included turning a ship away from the approaching vessel, sounding its horn, shooting off flares and ultimately firing warning shots to force the vessel away. But offering a specific distance is new for the Navy.
“Our ships are conducting routine operations in international waters wherever international law allows and do not seek conflict,” said Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a Bahrain-based 5th Fleet spokeswoman. “However, our commanding officers retain the right to self-defense if deemed necessary.”
Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based baby powder in U.S., Canada
FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. | Johnson & Johnson is ending sales of its iconic talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the U.S. and Canada, where demand has dwindled amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it has caused cancer.
The world’s biggest maker of health care products said Tuesday the talc-based powder still will be sold outside the U.S. and Canada.
“Demand for talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in North America has been declining due in large part to changes in consumer habits and fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising,” the company said.
NASA exec resigns days before 1st astronaut launch in years
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. | NASA’s chief of human exploration has resigned just days before the first astronaut launch in nearly a decade from Kennedy Space Center.
The space agency notified employees of the news Tuesday.
Douglas Loverro, whose resignation took effect Monday, joined NASA last October.
He is a former Defense Department and National Reconnaissance Office manager, specializing in space security matters for three decades.
NASA spokesman Bob Jacobs would only say Loverro decided to resign and, beyond that, the agency cannot discuss personnel issues.
