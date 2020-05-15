Nevada highway
damaged by largest area quake in 65 years
LAS VEGAS | The cracked main highway between Las Vegas and Reno reopened Friday, 10 hours after a predawn magnitude 6.5 earthquake that a researcher called the largest to strike the remote area of western Nevada in 65 years.
No injuries were reported, but officials said goods tumbled from market shelves, sidewalks heaved and storefront windows cracked shortly after 4 a.m.
People from Salt Lake City to California’s Central Valley tweeted that they felt shaking.
Nevada Highway Patrol photos showed cracks on U.S. 95 before crews repaired them about 35 miles west of Tonopah. A detour to State Highway 360 had added more than 20 miles to motorists’ trips.
F-22 on training mission crashes near
Eglin Air Force Base
PENSACOLA, Fla. | A F-22 fighter plane crashed during a routine training flight Friday morning and the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft, Eglin Air Force Base officials said.
The jet was part of the 325th Fighter Wing at the base, which is located east of Pensacola in Florida’s Panhandle. It was about 12 miles northeast of the base when it crashed, the Air Force said in news release.
The pilot has been taken to the 96th Medical Group hospital on the base for evaluation and observation, the release said. He was reported to be in stable condition. The pilot’s name was not immediately available.
No one else was on the air craft, officials said.
Biden campaign steps up hires despite money gap
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will hire by June at least 600 field staffers dedicated to an “expanded map” of battleground states, his campaign manager said Friday, despite a continued financial gap with President Donald Trump’s re-election behemoth.
Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, said the growth would target not only states such as Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida that Trump flipped in his 2016 victory, but also states that Democrats must protect, along with traditionally GOP ones, including Arizona, Texas and Georgia.
O’Malley Dillon, who outlined Biden’s approach in a video conference with reporters, said she expects the new workers to be “on the ground” and reaching out to voters face to face as social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic change before Election Day in November.
Federal court grants Missouri inmate 30-day execution stay
LIBERTY, Mo. | A Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed next week was given a 30-day reprieve Friday when a federal court said it needed more time to consider issues raised by the man’s attorneys.
Walter Barton, 64, was scheduled to die by injection Tuesday in the killing of 81-year-old trailer park operator Gladys Kuehler in 1991.
