Study ties extended Medicaid to fewer cancer deaths in some states
Cancer deaths have dropped more in states that expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act than in states that did not, new research reveals.
The report Wednesday is the first evidence tying cancer survival to the health care change, which began in 2014 after the law known as “Obamacare” took full effect, said one study leader, Dr. Anna Lee of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
“For a policy to have this amount of impact in a short amount of years” is remarkable, because cancer often takes a long time to develop and prove fatal, she said.
Lee discussed the results in an American Society of Clinical Oncology news conference as part of its annual meeting later this month.
Manafort released from prison due to virus concerns
WASHINGTON | Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s onetime presidential campaign chairman who was convicted as part of the special counsel’s Russia investigation, has been released from federal prison to serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement due to concerns about the coronavirus, his lawyer said Wednesday.
Manafort, 71, was let out Wednesday morning from FCI Loretto, a low-security prison in Pennsylvania, according to his attorney, Todd Blanche. Manafort, jailed since June 2018, had been serving more than seven years in prison following his conviction.
Other high-profile inmates such as Michael Cohen and lawyer Michael Avenatti have been told they are getting out.
Governor vows ‘consequences’ if Arkansas concert proceeds
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. | An Arkansas theater will face consequences that could be enforced by the police if it proceeds with its plan to defy the state’s coronavirus restrictions by holding what could be the country’s first major concert this far into the pandemic, the governor warned Wednesday.
TempleLive showed no signs of backing down from its planned concert by country-rock singer Travis McCready on Friday, three days before the state is allowing indoor entertainment venues to reopen. The Health Department on Tuesday ordered the facility to cancel or postpone the concert, which is expected to draw at least 200 people.
The president of the venue’s parent company said it was reviewing the order “and its basis under the law,” while TempleLive’s website still was promoting the show as of Wednesday afternoon.
Canada, U.S. working on extending border closure
TORONTO | Canada and the U.S. are working on an agreement to extend the closing their border to nonessential travel during the coronavirus pandemic, a Canadian government official said Wednesday.
The official, who was not authorized to be quoted by name to discuss the talks, said it is too early to lift the restrictions, which are set to expire next week. The Trump administration and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced a 30-day extension of the restrictions last month.
U.S. President Donald Trump has said that the U.S.-Canada border will be among the first borders to open and that the U.S. and Canada are doing well in handling the pandemic.
The U.S. and Canada agreed in March to limit border crossings to essential travel amid the pandemic.
— From AP reports