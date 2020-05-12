Hurricane season
may start early as system forms over Bahamas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. | A patch of stormy weather near the Bahamas could bring an early start to hurricane season, although the system appears to be no threat the United States.
A low-pressure area is expected to form northeast of the Bahamas and has a 50% chance of developing into a subtropical cyclone, a cousin of the more familiar tropical depressions, storms and hurricanes, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The system could bring strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms to South Florida later in the week, but is expected to head northeast into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. Winds over coastal waters could reach gale force, which means at least 39 mph.
Hurricane season runs June 1 through Nov. 30.