2 earthquakes rattle West Texas; 1 magnitude 5.0
EL PASO, Texas | Two earthquakes centered near the same remote area of West Texas rattled the region on Thursday morning.
The first tremor registered at a magnitude 3.0 early Thursday. The second was a magnitude 5.0 about six hours later, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Geologists say thousands of earthquakes recorded in recent years have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production.
No injuries or major damage was immediately reported in the county, which sits about 30 miles from the epicenters of the quakes. The second, stronger, tremor could be felt as far as 150 miles away in El Paso, Texas and neighboring Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77
Fred “Curly” Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died. He was 77.
The Globetrotters said Neal died in his home outside of Houston on Thursday morning.
“We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known,” Globetrotters general manager Jeff Munn said in a statement on Twitter. “Curly’s basketball skill was unrivaled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide.”
Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963-85, appearing in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries for the exhibition team known for its combination of comedy and athleticism. He became one of five Globetrotters to have his jersey retired when his No. 22 was lifted to the rafters during a special ceremony at Madison Square Garden in 2008.
Neal was a crowd favorite with his trademark shaved head, infectious smile and ability to dribble circles around would-be defenders.
At least 15 killed
in multi-car crash in Egypt
CAIRO | A trailer-truck smashed into multiple cars stopped on a freeway, killing 15 people and injuring a dozen in Egypt’s capital late Wednesday, authorities and state media reported.
The deadly collision occurred a few hours after Egypt’s nighttime curfew took effect to curb the spread of the coronavirus. After 7 p.m., public transport shuts down and people are forbidden from entering the streets unless they have an exemption.
Authorities said a string of microbuses, trucks and cars were lined up at a checkpoint on a road from southern Egypt into central Cairo waiting for officers to approve their curfew exemptions. The truck loaded with construction materials plowed into the cluster of vehicles at high speed, the state-owned Al-Ahram newspaper said.
U.S. indicts Maduro on narcoterrorism charges
MIAMI | Nicolás Maduro effectively converted Venezuela into a criminal enterprise at the service of drug traffickers and terrorist groups as he and his allies stole billions from the South American country, the Justice Department charged in several indictments made public Thursday against the embattled socialist leader and his inner circle.
The coordinated unsealing of indictments against 14 officials and government-connected individuals, and rewards of $55 million for Maduro and four others, attacked all the key planks of what Attorney General William Barr called the “corrupt Venezuelan regime,” including the Maduro-dominated judiciary and the powerful armed forces.
As the U.S. indictments were announced, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the State Department would offer cash rewards for information leading to the arrests or convictions of Maduro and his associates, including rewards of up to $15 million for Maduro and up to $10 million each for four others.
Maduro blasted back by accusing the U.S. and Colombia of “giving orders to flood Venezuela with violence.”
— From AP reports