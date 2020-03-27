Deadline for Real ID pushed back one year
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said in a release that he determined that states need to require a 12-month delay to remove any obstructions to response and recovery efforts by state and local partners who are working to “flatten the curve” for COVID-19.
States across the country have closed or restricted access to DMVs, which has prevented millions of people from applying for their Real ID and receiving their Real ID, he said.
“Extending the deadline will also allow the department to work with Congress to implement needed changes to expedite the issuance of Real IDs once the current health crisis concludes,” Wolf stated.
He said the department will publish a notice of the new deadline in the Federal Register in the next few days.
British Prime Minister Johnson tests positive
LONDON | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first leader of a major nation to contract COVID-19, but he insisted Friday that he remains in charge of the U.K.’s response to the outbreak.
Two of Johnson’s top aides in the fight against the virus — his health secretary and top medical adviser — also said they had the disease.
Johnson, 55, said he was tested Thursday after showing “mild symptoms”: a temperature and a persistent cough.
“I’ve taken a test, that’s come out positive so I am working from home, I am self-isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do,” Johnson said in a video message posted on his Twitter account.