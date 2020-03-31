Philippines grounds company’s aircraft
after deadly fire
MANILA, Philippines | Philippine aviation officials on Monday grounded all aircraft belonging to a company that owns a plane that caught fire while taking off from Manila’s airport, killing all eight people on board.
All of Lionair Inc.’s aircraft will remain grounded during the investigation of the burning of its Westwind 24 plane late Sunday, they said. The plane had been used earlier to transport medical supplies for the coronavirus outbreak.
Lionair, a Philippine-based charter company, is not related to Lion Air, an Indonesian low-cost airline.
The twin-engine aircraft was on a medical evacuation mission when it caught fire. Two passengers from the U.S. and Canada and six Filipino flight crew and medical personnel died when the Tokyo-bound plane burst into flames on the main runway, airport general manager Ed Monreal said.
Democratic lawmakers
call for racial data
in virus testing
Democratic lawmakers are calling out an apparent lack of racial data that they say is needed to monitor and address disparities in the national response to the coronavirus outbreak.
In a letter sent Friday to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, both from Massachusetts, said comprehensive demographic data on people who are tested or treated for the virus that causes COVID-19 does not exist. Over the weekend, cities with large black and nonwhite Hispanic populations emerged as new hot spots for the spread of the virus.
“Any attempt to contain COVID-19 in the United States will have to address its potential spread in low-income communities of color, first and foremost to protect the lives of people in those communities, but also to slow the spread of the virus in the country as a whole,” the lawmakers wrote to Azar.
Phoenix officer killed,
2 others wounded;
gunman fatally shot
PHOENIX | Authorities said a 22-year-old man fatally shot a Phoenix police commander and wounded two other officers as they tried to remove him from a home after his roommates complained he was acting erratically.
Cmdr. Greg Carnicle, a 31-year-old police veteran who was set to retire in the fall, and the two other officers were shot Sunday night as they walked up stairs in the house after Jacob Emry Mcilveen refused to leave, said Phoenix police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.
Mcilveen remained in the home several hours after the injured officers were removed. He eventually walked out of the home armed with a handgun and was killed by police.
Officers Marissa Dowhan and Alicia Hubert were expected to survive their wounds, officials said.
Afghan officials say
Taliban attacks kill
11 troops, police
KABUL, Afghanistan | Taliban attacks in Afghanistan’s north and south have killed at least 11 Afghan soldiers and policemen, the country’s Defense Ministry and a provincial official said Monday.
The violence comes even as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani last week announced his 21-member team to negotiate peace with the Taliban, only to have his political opponent, Abdullah Abdullah, reject it as not inclusive enough.
The Taliban have not claimed responsibility for the latest attacks.
