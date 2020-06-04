Man in officer shooting at protest remains jailed

LAS VEGAS | A judge on Wednesday ordered a 20-year-old man accused of shooting and critically wounding a Las Vegas police officer to remain jailed pending arraignment Friday on attempted murder and weapon charges, the man’s public defense lawyer said.

Edgar Samaniego was not asked to enter a plea to felony charges during his bail hearing in the shooting late Monday of Officer Shay Kellin Mikalonis, defense attorney Scott Coffee said.

Mikalonis, 29, underwent surgery for spine and head injuries after being hit in the back of the neck by a gunshot that officials say was fired from across Las Vegas Boulevard during a nighttime protest over the May 25 death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis.

Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall on Mexico Gulf coast

MEXICO CITY | Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Campeche on Wednesday, dumping heavy rain on the already soaked region ahead of an expected eventual turn toward the United States, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The Mexican army evacuated 138 people in Campeche after floodwaters threatened homes, and police in Campeche reported water washing across highways.

The storm’s sustained winds weakened to 45 mph after it moved inland, where it was expected to become a tropical depression by Thursday, before heading back into the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, where it could gather strength again.

By Sunday it could move north and threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Wuhan tests 10M people, finds few virus infections

BEIJING |The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected late last year, has tested nearly 10 million people in an unprecedented 19-day campaign to check an entire city.

It identified just 300 positive cases, all of whom had no symptoms. The city found no infections among 1,174 close contacts of the people who tested positive, suggesting they were not spreading the virus easily to others.

Man identified as suspect in case of missing U.K. girl

LONDON | British police said Wednesday that a German man has been identified as a suspect in the case of a 3-year-old British girl who disappeared 13 years ago while on holiday in Portugal.

The Metropolitan Police did not name the man, but said he is 43 and was in and around the Praia da Luz resort area on the Algarve coast at the time Madeleine McCann disappeared on May 3, 2007.

— From AP reports