Dems push campaign-season health care bill through House
WASHINGTON | Democrats pushed a package expanding “Obamacare” coverage through the House on Monday, a measure that’s doomed to advance no further but spotlights how the coronavirus pandemic and President Donald Trump’s efforts to obliterate that law have fortified health care’s potency as a 2020 campaign issue.
While the legislation had no chance of survival in the Republican-led Senate and faced a White House veto threat for good measure, Democrats plunged ahead anyway.
The bill cleared the House by a mostly party-line, 234-179 vote over solid GOP opposition. Republicans called the measure a blow to the nation’s health care system during a pandemic and a political stunt.
1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting outside Amazon facility
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | A targeted shooting outside an Amazon facility in Jacksonville, Florida, left one person killed and two others slightly wounded Monday, authorities said.
The 20-year-old man who was fatally shot was waiting in line outside the Amazon warehouse to apply for a job, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Brian Kee said during a news conference.
Kee said two men got out of a silver car at about 2 p.m., ran up to the victim and started firing handguns before they drove away. Two bystanders were grazed by bullets but did not require hospitalization, Kee said.
The suspects were still at large a few hours after the shooting.
WHO: Countries complaining about contact tracing are ‘lame’
LONDON | World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday dismissed complaints from countries complaining that contact tracing is too difficult to implement as a control strategy for the coronavirus pandemic as “lame.”
The U.N. health agency has repeatedly advised countries that shutting down their COVID-19 outbreaks requires having a strong contact tracing program in place, a labor-intensive process of tracking down contacts of people with coronavirus to ensure those at risk isolate themselves.
WarnerMedia puts ‘for sale’ sign on CNN Center
NEW YORK | WarnerMedia said Monday it will sell the iconic CNN Center in downtown Atlanta, but that it doesn’t mean the network will abandon the city.
The network will consolidate its Atlanta workforce in a series of offices across town, the same office campus where CNN was first located upon its founding by Ted Turner in the early 1980s.
The exit of CNN employees will be a gradual process. The company said it plans to lease the CNN Center offices for five years as its move to the so-called Techwood campus is completed.
— From AP reports