Police: Warehouse shooting suspect killed himself
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. | A 48-year-old man suspected in the fatal shooting of two co-workers and the critical wounding of another at a Springfield, Illinois, warehouse died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the city’s police chief said Friday.
Michael L. Collins of Springfield, two other men and a woman all arrived for work about 7 a.m. Friday in the welding area of the Bunn-O-Matic facility, Springfield Chief Kenny Winslow said during a news conference.
The shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m., police said.
The sheriff of nearby Morgan County called the chief’s office later in the day to say the suspect’s body had been found in his car, a victim of a gunshot wound, Winslow said.