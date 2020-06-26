NASA naming HQ for ‘Hidden Figures’ engineer
WASHINGTON | NASA is naming its Washington headquarters after Mary Jackson, the space agency’s first African American female engineer whose story was portrayed in the popular film “Hidden Figures.”
Jackson started her NASA career in 1951 as part of a segregated unit of female mathematicians at what is now Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. The women did calculations during the early pre-computer days of the U.S. space program. Their story was chronicled in a book and the 2016 film.
Jackson was later promoted to engineer and retired from NASA in 1985. She died in 2005 at age 83.
House Democrats pass sweeping police overhaul
WASHINGTON | House Democrats approved a far-reaching police overhaul Thursday, 0n a 236-181 vote heavy with emotion and symbolism as a divided Congress struggles to address the global outcry over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gathered with members of the Congressional Black Caucus on the Capitol steps, challenging opponents not to allow the deaths to have been in vain or the outpouring of public support for changes to go unmatched. But the collapse of a Senate Republican bill leaves final legislation in doubt.
Pakistan to ground 150 pilots for cheating to get licenses
ISLAMABAD | Pakistan’s state-run airline said Thursday it will ground 150 pilots, accusing them of obtaining licenses by having others take exams for them, an accusation that followed a probe into last month’s crash that killed 97 people in Karachi.
Abdullah Hafeez, a spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines, did not give additional details about the alleged cheating but said a process to fire the pilots had been initiated.
“We will make it sure that such unqualified pilots never fly aircraft again,” he told The Associated Press. He said the safety of passengers was the airline’s top priority.
Dust cloud from the Sahara blankets southeastern U.S.
A massive dust cloud that crossed the Atlantic Ocean from the Sahara Desert covered parts of the southeastern United States on Thursday and is expected to remain in the air into the weekend.
Technically known as the Saharan Air Layer, this phenomenon happens every year, but of course this year’s is the largest in 50 years. Some experts even referred to it as the “Godzilla dust cloud.”
Lake Charles, Louisiana, about halfway between Houston and New Orleans, recorded the worst air quality in the country Thursday, according to NPR. Mississippi, Alabama and other states along the Gulf of Mexico also received a fine dusting.
The dust cloud led to decreased air quality and people with respiratory issues were advised to stay inside. Experts say the cloud could create sunsets so pretty they’ll make you cry.
Meteorologists expect the dust cloud to travel northeast over the weekend, following a similar path to hurricanes.
