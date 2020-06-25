Magnitude 5.8 earthquake shakes central California
LONE PINE, Calif. | A magnitude of 5.8 earthquake struck a remote area of central California on Wednesday, apparently triggering a rock slide in the Sierra Nevada. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 10:40 a.m. and was centered in the Owens Valley region below the eastern flank of the Sierra. Numerous aftershocks followed.
The quake was felt widely in California, including some 240 miles away in Sacramento.
In the mountains west of Lone Pine, a rock slide believed caused by the quake left a jumble of boulders and snapped trees near the main parking lot at the Whitney Portal campground, the Sheriff’s Office said.
President signs order to strengthen child welfare system nationwide
NEW YORK | President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at strengthening child-welfare programs nationwide.
It comes as child-protection agencies across the U.S. struggle with effects related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar hailed the order as a step toward “bold reforms.” The goals are ambitious — curtailing child maltreatment, strengthening adoption programs and encouraging supports for at-risk families so fewer children need to be separated from their homes and placed in foster care.
Arab League: Annexation could ignite a religious war
UNITED NATIONS | The head of the Arab League warned a high-level U.N. meeting Wednesday that Israel’s annexation of parts of the West Bank would inflame tensions and endanger peace in the Middle East, and could ignite “a religious war in and beyond our region.”
Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the 22-member organization, said annexation also will have “broader ramifications on the international security around the world.”
“If implemented, Israeli annexation plans would not only be detrimental to the chances of peace today but will destroy any prospects for peace in the future,” he told the Security Council. “Palestinians will lose faith in a negotiated solution, I’m afraid Arabs too will lose interest in regional peace.
3 Northeast states enact quarantine regulations
New York, Connecticut and New Jersey asked Wednesday for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates to go into quarantine for 14 days in a bid to preserve hard-fought gains as caseloads rise elsewhere in the country.
The “travel advisory” that starts Thursday affects three adjacent Northeastern states.
Travelers from more than a half-dozen states, including Florida and Texas, are currently impacted. The quarantine will last two weeks from the time of last contact within the identified state.
— From AP reports