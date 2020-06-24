Adult film star charged with rape, sexual assault
LOS ANGELES | Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Tuesday.
The counts make the 67-year-old Jeremy the third man to be charged, along with Harvey Weinstein and producer David Guillod, by a task force formed by District Attorney Jackie Lacey in 2017 to investigate sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry.
Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, appeared in court Tuesday, wearing handcuffs and a face mask, but did not enter a plea. A judge delayed his arraignment until Friday and set his bail at $6.6 million.
Jeremy’s attorney Stuart Goldfarb said he is “absolutely innocent of the charges. It’s not a close call.”
Police investigate 3rd shooting near Seattle protest zone
SEATTLE | Police on Tuesday were investigating the third shooting incident near a neighborhood protest zone in Seattle that has been occupied since a police station was largely abandoned after clashes with demonstrators over a week ago.
Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday the city would move to wind down the protest zone following the shootings.
The latest shooting occurred early Tuesday and left a man in his 30s wounded in the Capitol Hill neighborhood east of downtown. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Lorenzo Anderson, 19, was killed Saturday and the condition of a 33-year-old man shot around the same time was upgraded Monday to satisfactory. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm Sunday night near the area.
He was treated at a hospital and released.
N. Korea: Kim Jong Un suspends military action against South
SEOUL, South Korea | North Korean leader Kim Jong Un suspended his military’s plans to take unspecified retaliatory action against South Korea, state media said Wednesday, possibly slowing a pressure campaign against its rival amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration.
Declaring relations as fully ruptured, the North last week blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in its territory and threatened unspecified military action against the South, censuring Seoul for a lack of progress in bilateral cooperation and failing to stop activists from floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.
Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim on Tuesday presided over a preliminary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission, which decided to postpone plans for military action against the South brought up by the North’s military leaders.
Saudis: Hajj will see at most ‘thousands’ due to virus
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | A Saudi official said Tuesday that the hajj pilgrimage, which usually draws up to 2.5 million Muslims from all over the world, will only see at the most a few thousand pilgrims next month due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
The kingdom’s Hajj Minister Muhammad Benten said a “small and very limited” number of people — even as low as just 1,000 from inside the kingdom — will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage to ensure social distancing and crowd control amid the global virus outbreak.
“The number, God willing, may be in the thousands. We are in the process of reviewing so it could be 1,000 or less, or a little more,” Benten said in a virtual press conference.
