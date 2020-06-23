Judge: Florida school shooting trial off indefinitely
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. | The death penalty trial of the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school is off indefinitely because of restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak, a judge said Monday.
Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said in a hearing held remotely that it’s not even clear when the Broward County courthouse will reopen to the public. It has been closed since March 16 to everyone but essential personnel.
Nikolas Cruz, 21, is charged with fatally shooting 17 people and wounding 17 others with an AR-15 rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018.
Trump to celebrate border wall milestone in Arizona
PHOENIX | President Donald Trump is set to mark 200 miles of wall along the southwest border in Arizona on Tuesday, in an area where crews have built dozens of miles of new fencing amid a coronavirus breakout and protests from opponents who say construction is destroying important habitats.
Trump will be accompanied by Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, who was in Yuma in January to celebrate the competition of 100 miles.
Wolf called the wall system an “undeniable impediment to smugglers, traffickers and other criminals who have exploited our lack of effective border infrastructure to smuggle drugs, illicit goods and engage in human trafficking.”
At least 15 dead in Mexico wind-farm feud killings
MEXICO CITY | A long-standing feud over a wind-power project has boiled over into grisly violence, after at least 15 people were bludgeoned to death with stones and cement blocks, and some bodies were partly burned.
The government of the Pacific coast community of San Mateo del Mar in Oaxaca state said Monday that 13 men and two women were killed in what he described as an attack by a group of dissident townspeople on Sunday.
But dissidents who successfully opposed wind power projects in the largely Indigenous area said the mayor’s followers ambushed them at a coronavirus checkpoint and began shooting. The dissidents said “several” people were wounded but did not provide an exact figure on those wounded by gunshots.
International Balloon Fiesta grounded over virus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | There will be no hot air balloons lifting off this fall as part of an international event that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators and ballooning teams from around the world to the heart of New Mexico.
This would have marked the 49th year for the event, a colorful spectacle that is responsible for infusing millions of dollars into the economy.
The board of directors that oversees the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta had considered numerous options for trying to make the event happen but instead decided to put it off until October 2021. Board president Matt W. Guthrie made the announcement Monday, calling it a setback.
More than 600 pilots were signed up for this year and more than 1,650 RV reservations had already been made.
