Louisville police chief fired in aftermath of fatal shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. | Louisville’s police chief was fired Monday after the mayor learned that officers involved in a shooting that killed the popular owner of a barbecue spot failed to activate body cameras during the chaotic scene. A huge group marched hours later to the spot in a peaceful protest.
David McAtee, known for offering meals to police officers, died early Monday while police officers and National Guard soldiers were enforcing a curfew amid waves of protests over a previous police shooting in Kentucky’s largest city. Police said they were responding to gunfire from a crowd.
The U.S. attorney said federal authorities will join state police in investigating the fatal shooting.
4 men die in small plane crash in southern Illinois
CARLINVILLE, Ill. | Four men died when a small plane crashed into a southern Illinois farm field, authorities said Monday.
The single-engine Piper PA28 crashed about 3:45 p.m. Sunday under unknown circumstances, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The plane was destroyed upon impact.
The crash occurred about 3 miles (4.8 south of Carlinville, or about 45 miles north of St. Louis, Missouri, Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said.
Killed were the pilot, Joshua Daniel Sweers, 35, of Grand Blanc, Michigan, and three passengers: Daniel A. Shedd, 37, of St. Charles, Missouri; Daniel Schlosser, 39, of Mount Morris, Michigan; and John S. Camilleri, 39, of Buffalo, New York, Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta said.