Trump plan to stem veterans’ suicides focuses on public awareness
WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump released a long-awaited plan Wednesday to address the persistently high number of suicides by veterans, with initiatives including firearm safety, wellness programs at workplaces and new barriers near railroads and bridges.
As part of the $53 million, two-year effort, a public messaging campaign starting in the coming weeks is intended to raise awareness about suicide at a time of increased social distancing and isolation during a pandemic.
The plan also awards grants to community programs outside the Department of Veterans Affairs, building on Trump’s expansion of the private-sector Veterans Choice health program.
Norway, Ireland win U.N. Security Council seats
UNITED NATIONS | Norway and Ireland won contested seats on the powerful U.N. Security Council Wednesday in a series of U.N. elections held under dramatically different voting procedures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the most closely watched race, Canada lost out to the two European countries for two Western seats on the 15-member council. It was Canada’s second consecutive defeat in a bid for a seat and a blow to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
In the other contested race, neither Kenya nor Djibouti received the required two-thirds majority in voting in the 193-member General Assembly and Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande announced that a second ballot will be held on Thursday.
Black Lives Matter network establishes $12M grant fund
NEW YORK | The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has established a fund worth more than $12 million to aid organizations fighting institutional racism, in the wake of the George Floyd protests.
On Wednesday, the foundation, which has been influential in the emergence of the broader Black Lives Matter movement, said it was setting aside $6 million in donations to support black-led, grass-roots organizing groups. Last week, it unveiled a separate $6.5 million fund for its network of affiliate chapters.
Beginning July 1, affiliated chapters can apply for unrestricted funding of up to $500,000 in multi-year grants, the foundation announced. Grants from both funds will be administered through a fiscal sponsor, said Kailee Scales, managing director of the foundation.
British PM’s car hit in fender-bender; no injuries
LONDON | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in a minor car crash on Wednesday after a protester ran in front of the vehicle as it left Parliament. No one was hurt.
Footage posted on social media showed a man step running toward the silver Jaguar as it drove out of the gates of Parliament accompanied by a police motorcycle outrider and a Range Rover support vehicle.
Johnson’s car braked suddenly and was hit from behind by the Range Rover, sustaining a large dent. It paused for a moment before the motorcade moved on.
The prime minister’s office confirmed Johnson was in the car and said there were no reports of any injuries.
The protester, who was knocked to the ground in the incident, was detained by police.
— From AP reports