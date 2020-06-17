N. Korea’s military to re-enter inter-Korea cooperation sites
SEOUL, South Korea | North Korea said Wednesday it will redeploy troops to now-shuttered inter-Korean tourism and economic sites near the border with South Korea and and take other steps to nullify landmark 2018 tension-reduction deals.
The North’s military steps came a day after it blew up an inter-Korean liaison office just north of the Korean border in an escalation of tensions between the rivals.
The North’s General Staff said its military units will be deployed at the sites of the Diamond tourism project and the Kaesong industrial complex, both located just north of the heavily-fortified border. Those sites, once symbols of inter-Korean cooperation, have been shuttered amid animosities over North Korea’s nuclear program for years.
PG&E confesses to killing 84 people in 2018 fire
Pacific Gas & Electric confessed Tuesday to killing 84 people in one of the most devastating wildfires in recent U.S. history during a dramatic court hearing punctuated by a promise from the company’s outgoing CEO that the nation’s largest utility will never again put profits ahead of safety.
PG&E CEO Bill Johnson made the roughly 170-mile journey from the company’s San Francisco headquarters to a Butte County courthouse to plead guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a November 2018 wildfire ignited by the utility’s crumbling electrical grid. The blaze nearly wiped out the entire town of Paradise and drove PG&E into bankruptcy early last year.
Besides the mass deaths it caused, PG&E also pleaded guilty to one felony count of unlawfully starting a fire as part of an agreement with District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
India: 20 troops killed in Himalayas clash with Chinese army
SRINAGAR, India | A clash high in the Himalayas between the world’s two most populated countries claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers in a border region that the two nuclear armed neighbors have disputed for decades, Indian officials said Tuesday.
The clash in the Ladakh region Monday — during which Indian officials said neither side fired any shots — was the first deadly confrontation between India and China since 1975. Experts said it would be difficult for the two nations to ease heightened tensions.
The Indian and Chinese troops fought each other with fists and rocks, Indian officials said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the information.
The Indian Army initially said in a statement that three Indian soldiers had died, but later updated the number to 20.
NYPD says officers were not poisoned at Shake Shack
NEW YORK | New York City police determined there was nothing criminal afoot when three officers got Shake Shack milkshakes that might have been accidentally tainted with a cleanser.
Police came to the determination after “a thorough investigation,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said in a tweet early Tuesday.
The officers complained of feeling ill upon sipping the shakes and ended up going to a hospital. Harrison said they were fine.
Several of the city’s police unions pounced on the incident as an example of an anti-police attack, initially claiming the officers were intentionally poisoned.
Shake Shack tweeted that it was “horrified” by reports of the alleged contamination. The New York City-based fast food chain said it was working with police in the investigation.
