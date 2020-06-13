Trump changes
rally date to June 20
OKLAHOMA CITY | Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt praised President Donald Trump for rescheduling his first campaign rally in months away from the Juneteenth observance of the end of slavery in the U.S.
Stitt, a Republican, said in a statement late Friday that he looks forward to hosting the president in Tulsa and celebrating the restarting of the state’s economy after coronavirus shutdowns.
The president tweeted Friday night that he’s moving the rally to June 20 to honor requests from black friends and supporters. He faced fierce blowback from African American community and political leaders for initially choosing Juneteenth.