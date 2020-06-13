Court appears reluctant to order dismissal of Flynn case
WASHINGTON | A federal appeals court appears skeptical of arguments that it should order the dismissal of the criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn despite a Justice Department bid to abandon the prosecution.
Two of the three judges on the panel repeatedly signaled during arguments Friday that they were inclined to remain out of the fray and to instead permit U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to evaluate on his own the department’s unusual dismissal request. The pointed questioning suggested that the tussle over Flynn’s fate is likely to continue until at least next month, when Sullivan has scheduled a hearing in the case.
N.Y. governor signs police accountability legislation
ALBANY, N.Y. | New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law on Friday a sweeping package of police accountability measures that received new backing following protests of George Floyd’s killing, including one allowing the release of officers’ long-withheld disciplinary records.
The measures were approved earlier this week by the state’s Democratic-led Legislature. Some of the bills had been proposed in years past and failed to win approval, but lawmakers moved with new urgency in the wake of massive, nationwide demonstrations over Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
“Police reform is long overdue, and Mr. Floyd’s murder is only the most recent murder,” Cuomo, a Democrat, said.
Biden search for VP enters 2nd round of vetting
WASHINGTON | Joe Biden’s search for a running mate is entering a second round of vetting for a dwindling list of potential vice presidential nominees, with several black women in strong contention.
Democrats with knowledge of the process said Biden’s search committee has narrowed the choices to as few as six serious contenders after initial interviews. Among the group still in contention: Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California, as well as Susan Rice, who served as President Barack Obama’s national security adviser.
U.S. government rewrites transgender health policy
Washington | The U.S. government on Friday finalized a rule that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.
The Department of Health and Human Services said it will enforce sex discrimination protections “according to the plain meaning of the word ‘sex’ as male or female and as determined by biology.” This rewrites a egulation that sought a broader understanding shaped by a person’s internal sense of being male, female, neither or a combination.
Under the rprevious rule, a hospital could be required to perform gender-transition procedures such as hysterectomies if the facility provided that kind of treatment for other medical conditions.
