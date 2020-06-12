Military head now says he was wrong to walk with president
WASHINGTON | Army Gen. Mark Milley, the nation’s top military officer, added to the already extraordinary tension between the Pentagon and President Donald Trump on Thursday, declaring he’d been wrong to stride in uniform with Trump past protesters who had been cleared from Lafayette Square to a photo op at a church.
Milley said his presence in combat fatigues amid protests over racial injustice “created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”
“I should not have been there,” the Joint Chiefs chairman said in remarks to a National Defense University commencement ceremony.
Final tests of some COVID-19 vaccines to start next month
The first experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. is on track to begin a huge study next month to prove if it really can fend off the coronavirus, while hard-hit Brazil is testing a different shot from China.
Where to do crucial, late-stage testing and how many volunteers are needed to roll up their sleeves are big worries for health officials as the virus spread starts tapering off in parts of the world.
Moderna Inc. said Thursday the vaccine it is developing with the National Institutes of Health will be tested in 30,000 people in the U.S. Some will get the real shot and some a dummy shot, as scientists carefully compare which group winds up with the most infections.
U.S., Iraq launch strategic talks on economy, troops
BAGHDAD | The United States and Iraq launched much-anticipated strategic talks Thursday that are to span the gamut of their bilateral relations, with Washington prioritizing the issue of the future of its forces in the country while Baghdad is expected to focus on the nation’s dire economic crisis.
The talks, which began with an initial meeting in the afternoon with participants tuning in online because of the coronavirus measures, are expected to continue over several months.
Adviser: China will honor trade deal with U.S.
BEIJING | Beijing will honor its trade deal with the U.S. and wants to see better ties with Washington, senior Chinese officials said Thursday.
Zhu Guangyao, a former finance minister and Cabinet adviser, said the two countries should “waste no time” in improving relations to help better coordinate a response to the coronavirus pandemic.
He and other officials told reporters in Beijing that the two biggest economies are so closely entwined that they must find a way to work together because a lack of cooperation has come at a “high price.”
