Trump picks Tulsa for return of campaign rallies
WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump is planning to hold his first rally of the coronavirus era on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And he says he’s planning more events in Florida, Texas and Arizona as well.
Trump made the announcement as he met with a handful of African American supporters Wednesday afternoon for a roundtable discussion.
“A beautiful new venue, brand new. We’re looking forward to it,” Trump said during a White House event. “They’ve done a great job with COVID, as you know, the state of Oklahoma.”
The rally will take place on Juneteenth, the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
Cristobal remnants head to Canada after battering Great Lakes area
HOLLAND, Mich. | Severe thunderstorms accompanied by winds approaching 70 mph battered lower Michigan late Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moved out of the Midwest and into Canada.
Cristobal ended a trek from the Gulf of Mexico up through the midsection of the U.S. that caused flooding across the region, downed trees and power lines and damaged homes and businesses in Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri and Iowa.
By Wednesday evening, about 2 inches of rain had fallen on Midland, Michigan, where the threat of flooding was enhanced by the failure last month of two dams along the Tittabawassee River following days of heavy rains. There were no early reports of flooding or damage.
U.S. cooperates with WHO despite pullout threat
GENEVA | The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday he and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar have discussed cooperation to fight a new Ebola outbreak in Congo, even as the Trump administration is planning to pull the United States out of the U.N. health agency.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had a “very good discussion” with Azar last week, adding that “he assured me of U.S. continued commitment” especially against Ebola, soon after the new outbreak cropped up in Congo’s Equateur province.
“We hope to work together with the U.S. to address that outbreak in western DRC,” Tedros told reporters, referring to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Dr. Michael Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief, cited nine lab-confirmed Ebola cases and three probable cases in the new outbreak.
The cooperation will not involve any extra U.S. funding for WHO, Tedros and an HHS spokeswoman said.
Amazon bans police use of its face recognition for a year
NEW YORK | Amazon on Wednesday banned police use of its face-recognition technology for a year, making it the latest tech giant to step back from law-enforcement use of systems that have faced criticism for incorrectly identifying people with darker skin.
The Seattle-based company did not say why it took action now. Ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd have focused attention on racial injustice in the U.S. and how police use technology to track people.
Law enforcement agencies use facial recognition to identify suspects, but critics say it can be misused.
