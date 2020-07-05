Swiss zookeeper dies after tiger attack inside enclosure
BERLIN | A 55-year-old keeper at Zurich’s zoo was killed by one of the park’s Siberian tigers, officials in the Swiss city said Saturday
Horrified visitors raised the alarm after seeing the tiger attack the female keeper inside the big cat enclosure shortly after 1 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) Saturday, prompting staff members to rush to her aid.
They were able to lure the Siberian tiger, named Irina, away from their colleague and out of the enclosure while first responders tried to revive the injured keeper.
“Sadly all help came too late. The woman died at the scene,” Zurich police spokeswoman Judith Hoedl said.
North Korea says it has no plans for talks with U.S.
SEOUL, South Korea | North Korea on Saturday reiterated it has no immediate plans to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States unless Washington discards what it describes as “hostile” polices toward Pyongyang.
The statement by North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui came after President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, told reporters in New York Thursday that Trump might seek another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as an “October surprise” ahead of the U.S. presidential election.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who had lobbied hard to help set up the now-stalled negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang, also expressed hope that Trump and Kim would meet again before the election in a video conference with European leaders on Tuesday.
Explosions rock 2 Somalia cities as 4 killed in Baidoa
NAIROBI, Kenya | Explosions rocked two of Somalia’s largest cities on Saturday as officials said a suicide car bomber detonated near the port in Mogadishu and a land mine in a restaurant on the outskirts of Baidoa killed four people.
Ali Abdullahi, an official with the Southwestern regional state, told The Associated Press that the mine was detonated by remote control as people were dining during the morning rush. Several others were wounded, he said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group has targeted the city in the past.
8-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting at mall
HOOVER, Ala. | An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday in a shooting at an Alabama shopping mall that left three other people injured, police said.
Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said the child was killed in the afternoon shooting at the Riverchase Galleria. The police chief said a girl and two adults also were hospitalized after the shooting.
The Bessemer City School system identified the 8-year-old victim as Royta Giles Jr., who would have been a third-grader this fall at Jonesboro Elementary School.
The school system described him as “a smart child, who was a jewel, with big dreams of someday entering the music industry.”
Police did not give a motive for the shooting near the food court inside the mall. Derzis said police are working promising leads, but did not say if they had identified suspects.
“We don’t know at this point what led to the shooting or how many gunmen were involved,” police Capt. Gregg Rector said in an earlier news release.
Multiple shots were reported fired, police said.
— From AP reports