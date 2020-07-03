4.9-magnitude quake
hits near Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico | A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck just southwest of Puerto Rico on Friday. There were no reported casualties.
The quake was felt across the U.S. territory and is the latest in a series of tremors that began in late December and have damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes.
Ángel Vázquez, who oversees the emergency management agency in Ponce, said a house collapsed in the town of Lajas. The house was empty and slated for demolition, according to Kiara Hernández, spokeswoman for Puerto Rico’s Department of Public Security.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the latest quake struck 3 miles southeast of La Parguera, at a depth of 3.7 miles.