Former GOP presidential hopeful Herman Cain dies of COVID-19 at age 74
ATLANTA | Herman Cain, former Republican presidential candidate and former CEO of a major pizza chain who went on to become an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, died Thursday of complications from the coronavirus. He was 74.
Dan Calabrese, who authored a post on Cain’s website announcing the death, told The Associated Press that Cain died at an Atlanta hospital early Thursday morning.
Cain had been ill with the virus for several weeks. It’s not clear when or where he was infected. Cain had been co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.
Trump offered his condolences in a tweet on Thursday in which he said he had also spoken by telephone to Cain’s family.