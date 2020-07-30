West’s N.J. ballot petition falls short, complaint says
TRENTON, N.J. | Kanye West’s petition to appear on New Jersey’s ballot as a presidential candidate fails to pass legal muster because signatures are incomplete, and in some cases appear written with very similar handwriting, according to a formal complaint filed with the state Wednesday.
Election law attorney Scott Salmon, a registered Democrat, filed the objection with the state Division of Elections after reviewing the more than 1,300 signatures the rapper had submitted.
New Jersey requires presidential candidates to get 800 signatures to appear on the ballot, but Salmon said in an interview that he counted more than 600 that were in some way defective.
West’s spokesperson directed questions to what appeared to be a campaign email address. A message seeking comment was sent to that address.
Storm pummels Caribbean with heavy wind, rain
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico | Heavy rains pummeled the eastern Caribbean on Wednesday due to a weather system headed to Puerto Rico and other islands that was expected to develop into a tropical storm that could unleash flooding and landslides.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm system was expected to pass south Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, then forecast to become a tropical storm before making landfall in Hispaniola the following day on a path that could take it to the U.S. mainland by the weekend.
President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration request from Puerto Rico’s governor, who also activated the National Guard.
Pelosi orders masks for voting in House
WASHINGTON | House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will require that masks be worn on the House floor after a Republican member of Congress tested positive for the coronavirus. The member, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, often shunned wearing masks and was known to vote without one.
Pelosi announced on the House floor Wednesday evening that all members will be required to wear a mask and one will be provided if they forget. She said failure to wear a mask is a “serious breach of decorum” and members could be removed from the chamber if they aren’t wearing one. They will be able to temporarily remove them while speaking, however.
4 arrested under new Hong Kong security law for online posts
HONG KONG | Hong Kong police have signaled their intent to enforce a new Chinese national security law strictly, arresting four youths Wednesday on suspicion of inciting secession through social media posts.
Three males and one female, ages 16 to 21, were detained, a police official said at an 11 p.m. news conference.
Police did not identify the suspects or their group. An organization called Studentlocalism — which announced it was disbanding just before the law took effect — said on Facebook that four former members had been arrested on secession charges, including ex-leader Tony Chung.
— From AP reports