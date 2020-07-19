3 friends slain while preparing to fish at lake
FROSTPROOF, Fla. | Three friends were slain just moments after gathering together for some night fishing at a lake in central Florida, authorities said Saturday. They were found by the father of one of the men who managed to call for help just before he died.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who has worked at the department since 1972, described the killings at a Frostproof lake a “massacre.” He said the men were beaten and shot.
“This is a horrific scene,” Judd said at a news conference Saturday near Lake Streety where the bodies were found. “I’ve been to a lot of murder scenes in my life, and this ranks among the worst.”
Killed were Damion Tillman, 23; Keven Springfield, 30; and Brandon Rollins, 27.
13 shot and wounded at outdoor gathering in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. | Police said that 13 people were shot and wounded early Sunday after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.
None of the wounds are considered life-threatening, police spokeswoman Amy Dotson told the Peoria Journal Star.
Officers responding to a report about people being shot found a gathering of about 200 people in the area. Two people had serious wounds and were taken to a hospital. Eleven others with gunshot wounds arrived separately at local hospitals. Six of those shot are men and seven are women, authorities said.
Investigators don’t know what caused the fight and they don’t have any suspects, said Dotson, who noted that the investigation is ongoing.