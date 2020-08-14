Trump’s brother, Robert, hospitalized in New York
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday paid a visit to his younger brother, Robert Trump, at the New York hospital where he has been hospitalized.
The president entered New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan wearing a face mask on Friday afternoon.
“I hope he’s OK,” Trump said shortly before arriving at the hospital. “He’s having a tough time.”
The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump, who is 72, had been hospitalized, but officials said that he was seriously ill.
Robert Trump, one of the president’s four siblings, recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family seeking to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece Mary titled “Too Much and Never Enough.” She is the daughter of the eldest Trump sibling, Fred Trump Jr., who struggled with alcoholism and died in 1981 at the age of 43.