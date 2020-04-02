Navy fires captain
who sought help
for virus-striken ship
WASHINGTON | The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus was fired Thursday by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.
Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said the USS Roosevelt’s commander, Capt. Brett Crozier “demonstrated extremely poor judgement” in the middle of a crisis. He said the captain copied too many people on the memo, which was leaked to a California newspaper and quickly spread to many news outlets.
He said Crozier should have gone directly to his immediate commanders, who were already moving to help the ship.