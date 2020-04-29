Hillary Clinton endorses Biden presidential bid
Hillary Clinton, the first woman to become a major party’s presidential nominee, endorsed Joe Biden’s White House bid on Tuesday, continuing Democrats’ efforts to coalesce around the former vice president as he takes on President Donald Trump.
Clinton made her announcement during a Biden campaign town hall to discuss the coronavirus and its effect on women. Without mentioning Trump by name, Clinton assailed the Republican president and hailed Biden’s experience and temperament in comparison.
“Just think of what a difference it would make right now if we had a president who not only listened to the science ... but brought us together,” said Clinton, who lost the 2016 election. “Think of what it would mean if we had a real president,” Clinton continued, rather than a man who “plays one on TV.”
Appeals court seems to favor House in McGahn subpoena fight
WASHINGTON | The federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., seemed inclined Tuesday to revive a demand from the House of Representatives that former White House counsel Don McGahn show up for testimony linked to the Mueller investigation.
The Democratic-dominated court was broadly skeptical of Trump administration arguments that judges have no role to play in the dispute over a subpoena for McGahn’s testimony that was issued a year ago by a House committee.
U.N. agency: Lockdowns could lead to 7 million unintended pregnancies
UNITED NATIONS | Lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic could result in 7 million unintended pregnancies, according to data released on Tuesday by the United Nations Population Fund.
Supply chain disruptions could leave 47 million women in low- and middle-income countries without modern contraceptives, the U.N.’s sexual and reproductive health agency said.
The analysis also projects that six months of lockdowns could result in an additional 31 million cases of gender-based violence as women are trapped at home for prolonged periods.
Worried about virus, U.S. House won’t return yet
WASHINGTON | Facing the stark, startling reality that Congress may not be able to fully resume for a year, House leaders are desperately reaching for work-from-home options after a revolt from the ranks over the health risks of convening during the coronavirus pandemic.
House Democratic leaders abruptly reversed course Tuesday, shelving plans for the chamber’s 400-plus lawmakers to return for work on the next virus aid package after warnings from the Capitol physician that the public health danger was too great. The Senate, with its smaller numbers, still expects to return next Monday.
“We had no choice,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “If the House physician recommends that we not come back, then we have to take that guidance.”
— From AP reports