Navy admiral advises reinstatement of fired carrier captain
WASHINGTON | The top Navy officer has recommended the reinstatement of the aircraft carrier captain fired for sending a fraught email to commanders pleading for faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak, officials familiar with the investigation said Friday.
Adm. Mike Gilday recommended that Navy Capt. Brett Crozier be returned to his ship, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the results of an investigation that have not yet been made public.
If approved, his recommendation would end a drama that has rocked the Navy leadership, sent thousands of USS Theodore Roosevelt crew members ashore in Guam for quarantine and impacted the fleet across the Pacific, a region critical to America’s national security interests.
Ambush near Congo’s Virunga Park kills 12 rangers, 5 others
BENI, Congo | An ambush near the renowned Virunga Park in eastern Congo killed 12 rangers who helped guard some of the world’s last remaining mountain gorillas in the wild, and another five people, authorities said Friday.
The attack, which left five other rangers in critical condition, took place near the park’s headquarters in Rumangabo, located in Rutsuru territory, according to Joel Wengamulay, a spokesman with the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature. A driver and four civilians also died, he added.
Kentucky’s governor vetoes abortion legislation
FRANKFORT, Ky. | Kentucky’s Democratic governor vetoed legislation Friday that would have given the state’s anti-abortion attorney general new authority to regulate abortion clinics.
The measure cleared the GOP-dominated legislature in the waning hours of this year’s legislative session. As a result, lawmakers won’t have an opportunity to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto.
The bill also would have given Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron the power to suspend abortions as an elective procedure during the coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
2nd Navy warship at sea reports a virus outbreak
WASHINGTON | Another Navy ship at sea has reported a coronavirus outbreak and is returning to port, the Navy said Friday.
Navy officials said at least 18 members of the crew of a destroyer, the USS Kidd, have tested positive and it expects the number to grow. It said it is evaluating the extent of the outbreak aboard the ship.
The Kidd is off the Pacific coast of Central America, where it has been operating as part of a U.S. counter-drug mission. The Navy said it has a crew of about 350. It is only the second Navy ship, among about 90 deployed around the world, to report a coronavirus outbreak at sea. The other is the USS Theodore Roosevelt.
One sailor who displayed symptoms was flown off the Kidd on Thursday to a medical facility at San Antonio, where he tested positive for the virus.
