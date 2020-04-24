Trump panel: Boost U.S. uranium mines as strategic interest
WASHINGTON | The Trump administration on Thursday urged government intervention to rescue U.S. uranium mining and nuclear fuel industries in a tough global marketplace, from making it easier to mine public lands out West to blocking some imports of foreign nuclear fuel.
The recommendations, which include Trump’s earlier request to Congress for $1.5 billion over 10 years to buy domestic uranium to create a national stockpile, are meant to “pull America’s nuclear industrial base back from the brink of collapse,” a task force appointed by President Donald Trump in July said in Thursday’s report.
Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said the United States risked losing position in the industry globally, costing it leverage when it comes to encouraging safe nuclear use around the world. It “threatens our national interest and our national security,” Brouillette told reporters.
Earth’s insect population shrinks 27% in 30 years
KENSINGTON, Maryland | The world has lost more than one quarter of its land-dwelling insects in the past 30 years, according to researchers whose big picture study of global bug decline paints a disturbing but more nuanced problem than earlier research.
From bees and other pollinators crucial to the world’s food supply to butterflies that beautify places, the bugs are disappearing at a rate of just under 1% a year, with lots of variation from place to place, according to a study in Thursday’s journal Science.
That’s a tinier population decline than found by some smaller localized studies, which had triggered fears of a so-called insect apocalypse.
Merkel calls for global cooperation against virus
BERLIN | German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Thursday for international cooperation on the development of a vaccine for the new coronavirus, saying that the pandemic transcends borders and can only be countered jointly.
Speaking to parliament, Merkel said German scientists were busily researching the virus at home, but that “international cooperation against the virus is extremely important.”
“Science is never national, science serves mankind,” she said. “Thus it goes without saying that when medication or a vaccine is found, tested, released and is ready for use, it must be available all around the world and affordable for the whole world.”
Judge tosses California ammunition purchase law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. | A federal judge on Thursday blocked a California law requiring background checks for people buying ammunition, issuing a sharply worded rebuke of “onerous and convoluted” regulations that violate the constitutional right to bear arms.
U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez in San Diego ruled in favor of the California Rifle & Pistol Association, which asked him to stop the checks and related restrictions on ammo sales.
— From AP reports