U.S. OKs 1st COVID-19 test that allows self-swab at home
WASHINGTON | U.S. health regulators on Tuesday OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states.
The test from LabCorp will initially only be available to health care workers and first responders under a doctor’s orders. The sample still will have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S.
Allowing people to self-swab at home would help reduce infection risks for front-line health care workers and help conserve protective gear.
Navy ship sent to NYC for outbreak no longer needed: Cuomo
BC-US--Virus Outbreak-New York, 10th Ld-Writethru
Apr 21, 2020 6:04PM (GMT 23:04) - 1144 words
By JENNIFER PELTZ, MARINA VILLENEUVE and MICHAEL HILL Associated Press
Eds: UPDATES: Adds photos. With AP Photos.
NEW YORK (AP) — A Navy hospital ship deployed to New York City to help fight the coronavirus outbreak is no longer needed, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday, expressing confidence that stresses on the hospital system are easing.
Cuomo told MSNBC after meeting with President Donald Trump that the USNS Comfort was helpful, but could now be sent elsewhere after being docked for weeks off of Manhattan.
“It did give us comfort, but we don’t need it anymore,” Cuomo said. “So if they need to deploy that somewhere else, they should take it.”
Trump said at his Tuesday briefing that he asked Cuomo if “we could bring the Comfort back to its base in Virginia so that we could have it in other locations.” Trump said they would bring the ship back soon.