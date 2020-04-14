Court throws out rollback of school nutrition rules
NEW YORK | After making a brief comeback on school lunch menus, white bread and other refined grains may be vanishing again when schools reopen after a federal court threw out the federal government’s rollback of school nutrition standards.
The U.S. district court in Maryland this week said the administration did not give adequate public notice of the change, which had gone into effect for this past school year. The ruling was in response to a lawsuit brought by the Center for Science in the Public Interest and Healthy School Food Maryland.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it does not comment on ongoing litigation and it’s unknown how the agency will proceed. The agency oversees the national school lunch and breakfast programs.
Louisiana presidential primary pushed back again
BATON ROUGE, La.| Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday again delayed Louisiana’s presidential primary because of the coronavirus — this time to July 11 — as the state’s chief elections officer asked lawmakers to expand mail-in balloting and early voting.
The primary originally had been scheduled for April 4. Edwards, a Democrat, has pushed back the election twice at the request of Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin as Louisiana continues to grapple with the virus outbreak, which has hit the state especially hard.
In the past month, more than a dozen states have postponed their primaries to give them time to adjust and plan. Louisiana’s primary initially was postponed until June 20, before being pushed back an extra three weeks to July, making it one of the last states on the current primary calendar.