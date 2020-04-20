WASHINGTON | Late-stage negotiations in Washington on additional funding for a small-business rescue program dragged Monday past a hoped-for deadline, though both the Trump administration and key lawmakers insisted they are close to a final pact.
The contours of the fourth coronavirus response bill appear largely set. It would provide more than $450 billion, with most of the funding going to boost a small-business loan program that’s out of money. Additional help would be given to hospitals, and billions more would be spent to boost testing for the virus, a key step in building the confidence required to reopen state economies.
The emerging draft measure — originally designed by Republicans as a $250 billion stopgap to replenish the payroll subsidies for smaller businesses — has grown into the second largest of the four coronavirus response bills so far.
Democratic demands have caused the measure to balloon, though they will be denied the money they want to help struggling state and local governments.
The Senate met for a brief pro forma session Monday afternoon that could have provided a window to act on the upcoming measure under fast-track procedures requiring unanimous consent to advance legislation, but it wasn’t ready in time.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., set up another Senate session for Tuesday in the hope that an agreement will be finished by then.
The House has announced it could meet as soon as Wednesday for a vote on the pending package, according to a schedule update from Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md. The chamber is likely to have to call lawmakers back to Washington for a vote, which will present logistical challenges.