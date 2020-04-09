MADISON, Wis. | The U.S. Postal Service and election officials searched for answers Thursday about why an untold number of absentee ballots never made it to voters in Wisconsin who didn’t want to risk contracting the coronavirus by voting at the polls in the state’s presidential primary.
Under a Monday ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, all absentee ballots sent to voters had to be postmarked by Tuesday’s election to be counted. But many voters said they never got the ballots by Tuesday.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported Thursday that nearly 1.3 million absentee ballots had been requested by voters, a record-high number that overwhelmed some local election officials. About 235,000 ballots had not yet been returned as of Thursday. What’s not known is how many of the outstanding ballots were completed by voters and mailed back by the Tuesday deadline. It’s also not known how many of the ballots never made it to voters.
A state senator said the Wisconsin Elections Commission told him that the U.S. Postal Service discovered three bins of absentee ballots destined for Oshkosh and Appleton voters that weren’t delivered. Milwaukee’s election chief asked for a formal investigation into ballots requested by city residents around March 22 and March 23 that many voters said were not delivered. Fox Point Village Administrator Scott Botcher said postal workers began returning undelivered absentee ballots to the village about three weeks before Tuesday’s election with no explanation beyond that it might have been a sorting problem in downtown Milwaukee’s post office.
Attorneys monitoring the election have said voters who didn’t get the ballots as requested could have grounds to sue. No lawsuits have been filed to date.